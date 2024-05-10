Black bear sighting in Lincoln neighborhood prompts warning from police

LINCOLN, Mass. — Authorities are warning area residents about a recent black bear sighting.

Police wrote in a social media post Thursday night a bear was spotted north of Trapelo Road in the neighborhoods of Lexington Road, Page Road, and Old County Road.

Residents are urged to bring any food sources inside as well as trash receptacles. Dog owners should also exercise caution while walking in any of those areas.

“The Massachusetts Environmental Police have been made aware of the sighting,” Lincoln Police said. “We will provide updates with any new information.”

