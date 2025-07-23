8 children hospitalized with ‘seizure-like symptoms’ following report of odor at Cambridge church

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — More than half a dozen children from a French choir group were transported to the hospital on Tuesday night after a report of an odor at a church they were performing at.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Cahill, crews received a medical call around 7:45 p.m. for a child having a seizure at St. Paul’s Parish on Mt. Auburn Street.

Responding companies found a child sitting on the front steps of the church not actively seizing, but discovered the child, along with 7 others, all reported having “seizure-like symptoms,” according to Cahill.

Officials say 8 children between the ages of 11 and 13 years old were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. They are all expected to be okay.

Hazmat teams were quickly called to the scene to investigate.

Cahill says despite students and adults at the church reporting an odor, hazmat teams found zero readings of hazardous conditions in the air.

The buildings were then ventilated.

According to the church’s Facebook page, the children were part of the Chœur d’Enfants d’Île-de-France and were performing a free concert as part of their 2025 US tour.

70 other people in attendance at the concert were not affected.

The incident remains under investigation.

