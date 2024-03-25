MGH doctor discusses progress, shortcomings in U.S. for advancements for people with Down Syndrome

BOSTON — There’s been a lot of progress made when it comes to advancements for people with Down Syndrome, but a new study led by Dr. Brian Skotko at Mass. General Hospital shows there is still work to be done in this country.

The study focused on areas like quality of life, availability of resources, job opportunities, and societal support, among other categories.

Dr. Skotko spoke with Boston 25 News’s Gene Lavanchy about the study and the findings he presented to the United Nations last week on World Down Syndrome Day.

