Methuen woman to run 7 marathons on 7 continents for Hopkinton respite center

METHUEN, Mass. — A Methuen woman will set out on a global challenge to complete seven marathons on seven continents in seven consecutive days to benefit a Hopkinton respite center for disabled people and their families.

Sandy Lehane, who has run the past 14 Boston Marathons, has been training for the last year for the World Marathon Challenge.

Lehane will be among 60 runners participating in races at Ultima Base, Antarctica; Cape Town, South Africa; Perth, Australia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Madrid, Spain, Fortaleza, Brazil; and Miami.

Runners will have eight hours to complete each marathon and will sleep on the plane between races. Participants will complete a total of 183.4 miles.

“I was like, ‘I have to do it,’” Lehane said. “I think when you hear about this race, you either think, ‘that’s crazy,’ or it’s immediately on your bucket list.”

Lehane is packing ski goggles, snow pants and trail shoes for the first intercontinental marathon on Antarctica, expecting windy, blistering-cold conditions and a slow personal pace.

“The New England weather has been really good practice lately for it,” Lehane said of the recent wintry local weather. “I’ve been out in trail-running shoes on snow and ice.”

Lehane runs to raise money for the Michael Lisnow Respite Center, a Hopkinton home-away-from-home that provides physical and emotional support for children and adults with disabilities, as well as their families, including a daycare center, adult day program and residential program.

Lehane, who lost her brother Jamie last year, said she will also keep him in her heart each step.

By Sunday, Lehane had raised more than $82,000, with the goal over the course of her global adventure of $100,000.

“I was inspired as an athlete, but I am fueled by the mission of the Respite Center and how very much I love them,” Lehane said. “I love that when you walk through the doors of the Respite Center, you feel like you’re home. It feels like family. You are welcomed by smiles and hugs and laughter, and everyone is so welcoming.”

On Lehane’s running shirt is the infant footprint of Michael Lisnow, for whom the organization was named. On the back is inspiration for runners: “You are the miracle.”

Michael was born in 1986, 16 weeks premature with extensive brain damage. Although he was blind and given a 10-percent chance of survival, Michael would live to 10 years old, attend school and experience love, joy and laughter.

His mother, Sharon Lisnow, co-founder of the Respite Center, said her son’s legacy lives on in their clients, their families and staff.

“It’s a place that we celebrate being different. It’s a place where we accept everyone for who they are,” Lisnow said. “People always say, when you walk into the Respite Center, you just feel love. And that would be Michael’s legacy.”

As the Respite Center family follows Lehane’s progress, they are grateful for her unwavering support and confident in her success.

“Kindness, compassion, empathy, love: those are the words I would use to describe Sandy,” Lisnow said. “I have total faith she’s going to do this. I’ve never seen Sandy in 14 years not finish something she’s committed to.”

To donate to the Michael Lisnow Respite Center through Lehane’s fundraising page, visit: https://www.givengain.com/project/sandra-raising-funds-for-michael-lisnow-respite-center-103175.

