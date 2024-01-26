Methuen school bus driver off the job after arrest for drug-related charges

METHUEN, Mass — A Methuen school bus driver is off the job after being arrested for drug-related charges.

Sandra Baldwin, 42, of Methuen, was arrested on Tuesday, January 23 after members of the Methuen Police Street Narcotics unit observed an alleged drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Broadway.

Police stopped a Honda Fit being driven by Luis Berrero Rosario, 38, of Lawrence and a Ford Escape being driven by Baldin. Rosario was found to have over $1,700 in cash on him and over 15 grams of a Class B substance, over 5 grams of a Class A substance, and a loaded 9mm handgun. Baldwin was found with a small amount of both a Class A and B substance.

Both were taken into custody at the scene.

Methuen police say Baldwin worked as a bus driver for a company contracted to provide services to the Methuen Public Schools.

“The school superintendent, acting in the best interests of the Methuen Public Schools community, immediately took action to ensure the driver was permanently removed from any route that may involve Methuen students,” Methuen police say.

Baldwin is being charged with possession of a Class A substance and possession of a Class B substance.

Rosario is charged with being an armed career criminal, trafficking a Class B substance, carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, distribution of a Class A substance, possession of ammunition without an FID, operating with a suspended license and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“Upon learning of the incident, we immediately notified Superintendent Kwong. She promptly took steps to make sure members of the Methuen school community who rely on bus service were kept safe,” said Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara. “The superintendent has communicated directly with the families of the bus impacted.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

