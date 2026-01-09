Methuen police arrest, charge woman with animal cruelty

METHUEN, Mass. — The Methuen Police Department has announced the arrest of a local woman who is being charged with animal cruelty.

According to Methuen police, on January 2, they recieved word from the Brentwood, N.H., Police Department of a video circulating online of apparent animal cruelty in Methuen.

Following an initial investigation, police identified the woman as 26-year-old Maddison Eastman, who owns a dog training and kennel facility in Brentwood.

Methuen police obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of animal cruelty on Eastman, who later turned herself in to Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.

Eastman was arraigned on Friday.

Methuen police ask that anyone with questions or comments direct their inquiries to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

