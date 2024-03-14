Methuen man facing charges after victim shot several times in armed carjacking, police say

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man sustained serious injuries after allegedly being shot by a Methuen man in a carjacking attempt on Wednesday afternoon.

24-year-old Dexon Justabe is charged with armed carjacking, assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm.

Officers responding to the Hampton Inn on Bank Road around 4:17 p.m. for a report of a possible carjacking found a 20-year-old Lawrence man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, according to Haverhill Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed to be in critical condition.

Investigators determined Justabe to be a suspect in the carjacking and arrested him.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

