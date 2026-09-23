Methuen ends use of Flock Safety cameras over data concerns

METHUEN, Mass. — The City of Methuen announced it is ending its use of Flock Safety on Wednesday.

The decision comes weeks after the city decided to pause the installation of additional Flock cameras.

City officials said the cameras currently installed will be covered until they can be removed.

The city said it conducted a comprehensive audit of the Methuen Police Department’s use of Flock to review how license plate data is assessed, retained, and shared.

Officials said the review reinforced a concern that the data is not sufficiently protected.

According to city officials, there is no known evidence that Methuen personnel have misused the system.

However, city officials said the decision to end the use of the Flock does not “diminish the potential safety value of ALPRs.”

In recent weeks, more than 25 Massachusetts municipalities have ended, suspended, or declined to renew contracts with Flock Safety, according to the ACLU.

The city said it plans to pursue an alternative system.

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