Methuen city leaders seek to reopen federal probe into former chief Joseph Solomon

Methuen City leaders are planning to ask United States Attorney Leah Foley to reopen a federal investigation into former police chief Joseph Solomon and other department leaders.

Joseph Solomon pleaded guilty to 17 felony charges against him earlier this month, including perjury and appointing unqualified police officers to his department.

Solomon was indicted by a grand jury in 2023 on multiple charges alleging that he misused the powers of his position and was accused of using his position to promote six unqualified officers to full-time, higher-paying roles.

City officials claim a federal investigation of Solomon was suddenly shut down and closed without explanation in 2024.

“It is the City’s understanding that the case, though fully ready to be presented to the grand jury, was closed and the presentation was stopped,” the letter from Methuen Mayor D.J. Beauregard to District Attorney Leah Foley says. “The late Mayor Neil Perry was among the loudest voices demanding accountability. It was during the week between Mayor Perry’s death and funeral in September 2024 that the City learned that the federal case had been mysteriously abandoned without explanation.”

Beauregard also writes that a recent whistleblower lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court details allegations of misconduct worthy of further investigation.

Methuen’s resolution to send the letter to Foley will be voted on during a city council meeting on October 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group