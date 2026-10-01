Man under arrest after alleged indecent assault on several women in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — A man taken into custody on Wednesday is facing multiple charges, including two counts of indecent assault, after a series of incidents in the town of Winthrop, police say.

Around 4 PM, a woman and her child went to the Winthrop Police Department, where she reported that a man had made sexually explicit comments towards her and then tried to pull down her pants outside the Wadsworth building on Winthrop Street.

The suspect was described as a 25-year-old Black man, wearing a red jacket and jeans. Officers located a man fitting the description. After a short foot chase, police tasered the man, who resisted arrest. As a result, three officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest, sending one officer and the suspect to the hospital.

After his arrest, several other victims had also reported encounters with the suspect. One report from a woman claims that a man fitting the suspect’s description had run past her and slapped her butt.

“In a third report, two other women on Jefferson Street came home and encountered the same male sitting on a couch inside their apartment with his pants unbuckled,” Winthrop police wrote. “The male tried to call one of the victims over to him, saying he wanted to talk to her. The incident, which occurred prior to the Winthrop Street assault, prompted the victims to leave, and seek assistance from building maintenance who removed the individual from the premises.”

Police add that the Jefferson Street incident had occurred shortly before the other two incidents on Winthrop Street.

The 25-year-old faces two indecent assault and battery charges, disorderly conduct, endangerment of a child, breaking and entering, and resisting arrest.

Authorities continue to review surveillance video and investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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