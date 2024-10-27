METCO showcase allows parents to explore free education oppurtunities for their children

BOSTON — The Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) hosted the METCO showcase for families to meet representatives of suburban schools and explore free education for their children.

The showcase was held at the Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester from 12-2 p.m. DJs played music, alongside raffles for gift cards and free pizza. Even Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie made an appearance!

METCO aims to make it easier for families to apply for schools, no longer acquiring past school records. Parents only need their child’s birth certificate, parent-guardian ID, and proof of Boston residency.

The organization also allows parents to choose up to three suburban school districts, ranking them in order of preference instead of by school district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group