Merrimack Valley Transit Authority 10-day strike ends after deal reached

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teamsters Local 170 and the Merrimack Valley Transit Authority reached a contract agreement, ending the 10-day strike and bringing bus service back Sunday.

Employees began picketing earlier this month outside a MeVa bus facility in Haverhill after rejecting the company’s latest contract offer.

The strike has impacted service in 16 Massachusetts communities.

“Teamsters Local 170 and MeVa have reached agreement on the contract proposal that our members pre-ratified and the union delivered to the company yesterday, clearing the way for our members to return to work and restore service to the riders and communities they proudly serve,” Teamsters said in a statement.

“From the beginning, our members fought for the wages, benefits, and working conditions they deserved. They also recognized the impact this dispute was having on the public they serve every day. In a difficult but deliberate decision, they took the initiative to pre-ratify an agreement that accepted less in hourly wages than they believed they had earned because restoring transit service and moving this process forward mattered to them.”

According to Teamsters, the one-year agreement preserves Saturday overtime, protects the pension and health care improvements negotiated during bargaining, and creates a path for both sides to work with outside resources to resolve the remaining issue over Saturday work.

“Our members stepped up, showed leadership, and did their part to get this agreement across the finish line. We expect the same commitment from everyone involved as we move forward. Now our members are ready to get back behind the wheel and provide the safe, reliable service that Merrimack Valley riders depend on.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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