Invasive fish species found in Rhode Island pond

An invasive fish species known to Asia was recently caught in a Rhode Island pond.

The fish, known as a Northern Snakehead, was caught in Asa Pond, South Kingstown.

The species has been introduced illegally to the United States. According to Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife, snakeheads represent a risk to native freshwater fish.

They can survive out of water for multiple hours due to a primitive lung and can travel to other bodies of water.

If you catch a snakehead in Rhode Island waters, anglers should humanely kill them and immediately contact DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife at DEM.DFW@dem.ri.gov or 401-789-0281 to pick up the fish.

Anglers are also advised to be careful handling them as they can bite.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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