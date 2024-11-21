One killed, another seriously injured following fiery crash in NH

BOW, N.H. — Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a deadly crash on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a crash on I-93 near mile marker 32.4 in Bow around 5:41 p.m. for a report of a two-car crash found a white sedan and a blue SUV on fire in the woods off to the right side of the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.

An adult male who was driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time pending next of kin notifications.

The driver of the SUV, an adult female, sustained serious injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening. She was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities closed Two lanes of I-93 southbound near the crash scene and they say drivers should seek alternate routes.

Investigators say there were multiple vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Troop D barracks.

Members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash. The Bow Fire Department and Concord Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the deceased victim Thursday.

