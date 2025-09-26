Memorial service being held for beloved father shot to death at New Hampshire country club

SALEM, N.H. — A memorial service is being held on Friday for Robert DeCesare Jr., the 59-year-old man who was fatally shot last weekend at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The service will take place at Center Point Community Church in Salem.

DeCesare was dining with his wife and daughter when the shooting occurred. His wife, Charlene, described him as “loved by all.”

The family had been preparing for his daughter’s wedding, scheduled for November.

Two other individuals were injured in the incident, including club manager Steve Burtman. Both are expected to recover.

The suspect, Hunter Nadeau, 23, remains in custody and is facing second-degree murder charges.

He waived his arraignment earlier this week and is due back in court next month.

A source tells Boston 25 News that Nadeau may have been upset over how his employment at the country club ended about a year ago.

