Memorial Drive in Cambridge closed for large police response near MIT campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Part of Memorial Drive in Cambridge was closed Sunday afternoon as a plethora of police investigated a crime scene just feet from MIT’s campus.

The Investigation appeared to be focusing on a Nissan car that seemed to have multiple bullet holes.

Multiple evidence markers were scattered across the scene. Clothes and bags were also strewn on the ground.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Cambridge, MIT and Massachusetts State Police for information but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

