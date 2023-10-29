Melrose man dies, second man injured following stabbing inside home, DA says

MELROSE, Mass. — A 47-year-old Melrose man has died and another man was injured after an altercation and stabbing inside a Melrose home on Friday night, the district attorney said.

James Percent was found unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds inside a Ledge Street home shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Saturday. Percent was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another 21-year-old man, who was not identified and who also lives in the home, was hospitalized for stab wounds following the domestic incident, Ryan said. His condition was not known Saturday night.

At approximately 7:05 p.m. Friday, a Ledge Street resident called 911 to report a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found Percent unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds, and the second man injured, Ryan said.

A preliminary investigation found that a domestic altercation occurred in the home between Percent and a woman in the home, Ryan said. At some point during the altercation, the 21-year-old man became involved.

Both men suffered stab wounds in the incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to Ryan’s office, and Melrose Police.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

