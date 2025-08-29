Meet ‘Neptune’, the blue lobster, from Northeastern University

NAHANT, Mass. — A Salem lobsterman certainly isn’t feeling blue after making a rare discovery.

Back in July, the lobster boat captain discovered an electric blue lobster, and with the help of a Lynn school teacher, has since been donated to Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center.

Northeastern University has created a YouTube video documenting the lobster’s, named Neptune, journey and the local high school students who visited the Marine Science Center to see the unique crustacean.

During the visit, students were curious about whether Neptune could have blue offspring. Researchers explained that while it is possible, the trait is recessive, making it rare.

Another question posed by the students was whether Neptune would remain blue if cooked. Researchers clarified that boiling would cause the chemical responsible for the blue color to dissipate, turning the lobster red.

Neptune will reside at the Marine Science Center for the remainder of its life, serving as an educational tool for students and researchers alike.

