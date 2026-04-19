Firefighters knock down house fire in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — Firefighters in Woburn extinguished a two-alarm house fire on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a house fire on Garden Terrace. Once there, they found heavy smoke and flames emitting from the roof.

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Due to the scale of the fire, a two-alarm was rung, prompting additional mutual aid to be dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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