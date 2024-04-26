Meet Drake Maye, the new QB of the Patriots: Full bio, college achievements, highlights

FOXBORO, Mass. — Meet Drake Maye, the new quarterback of the New England Patriots.

Maye, 21, was drafted by the Patriots out of the University of North Carolina with the third pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Maye brings a howitzer of a throwing arm to New England, a team that was in desperate need of a quarterback after trading Mac Jones to Jacksonville. He can also escape the pocket and keep plays alive with his legs.

In 30 college games with North Carolina, Maye had 63 touchdown passes, 8,018 passing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, and 1,585 rushing yards.

Not familiar with Maye’s background? Here’s everything you need to know about him:

Maye’s bio

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 lbs

Born: 8/30/2002

Exp (NFL/Patriots): Rookie

Acq: D1-24 (3rd)

Hometown: Huntersville, N.C.

High school: Myers Park (Charlotte)

Honors and awards

• Second-Team All-ACC (2023)

• Second-Team AP All-ACC (2023)

• Manning Award Finalist (2023)

• All-ACC Academic Team (2023)

• PFF Third-Team All-American (2022)

• ACC Player of the Year (2022)

• ACC Offensive Player of the Year (2022)

• First-Team All-ACC (2022)

• ACC Rookie of the Year (2022)

• ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year (2022)

• Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year (2022)

• FWAA Freshman of the Year (2022)

• FWAA Freshman All-American (2022)

• Manning Award Finalist (2022)

• Walter Camp National Player of the Year Semifinalist (2022)

• Maxwell Award Semifinalist (2022)

• Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist (2022)

Sophomore year (2023):

Started 12 games for UNC, completing 269 of his 425 passes (63.3%) for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Rushed 112 times for 449 yards and nine touchdowns.

Named second-team All-ACC and second-team AP All-ACC.

Manning Award Finalist.

Ended the season with a QB rating of 149.00 and as one of eight FBS QBs to average over 300 yards passing per game.

Finished with the third-most total offensive yards per game (338) in FBS.

Led the ACC in total offense per game (338.1) and yards per play (7.55).

Was the only QB in the ACC to eclipse 4,000 total offensive yards.

Led the ACC in passing yards (3,608), attempts per game (35.4), passing yards per game (300.7) and tied for first in yards per attempt (8.5).

Redshirt freshman year (2022)

Started all 14 games at quarterback, completing 342-of-517 passes (66.2%) for 4,321 yards and 38 TDs, while rushing for 698 yards and seven touchdowns.

Named Shaun Alexander and FWAA Freshman of the Year.

Named a FWAA Freshman All-American.

Manning Award Finalist.

Named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, becoming only the second player in ACC history to sweep all four awards (Jameis Winston).

Became just the sixth QB since 2010 to post 4,000 pass yards, 35 pass TDs, 650 rush yards and seven rush TDs in a season, joining Kyler Murray (2018), DeShaun Watson (2015, ‘16), Marcus Mariota (2014), Johnny Manziel (2013) and Robert Griffin III (2011).

Joined Patrick Mahomes (2016) and Johnny Manziel (2013) as the last three QBs to average over 300 pass yards per game, while leading their team in rushing.

Became the fifth quarterback in ACC history with over 5,000 yards of total offense for a single season, finishing with 5,019 yards.

Freshman Year (2021)

Appeared in four games as a true freshman, making his collegiate debut against Georgia State.

Highlights

RELATED CONTENT:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group