Patriots select UNC QB Drake Maye with 3rd overall pick in NFL Draft

The former North Carolina Tar Heels signal caller will wear a different shade of blue next season.

The New England Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night, the team’s first draft pick in the post-Bill Belichick era and first since trading 2021 first-round QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville.

At 6′4″, 223 pounds, with a 6′4″ wingspan, Maye, 21, has a size and frame that NFL scouts and front offices salivate over. The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year boasts a cannon of an arm and a stronger upside than most of his draft class.

Maye’s athleticism and arm strength may remind Patriots fans of another AFC East rival’s signal caller. But like Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Maye does not enter the professional ranks without questions regarding his mechanics.

Maye is the youngest of the five QBs on top of most mock drafts and the rawest. Maye’s athleticism and arm talent carried him to collegiate success but his instincts steer him wrong at times, leading to reckless, turnover-worthy throws. Scouts have called into question Maye’s footwork and ability to throw in the short and intermediate, but new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt earned a reputation as one of the league’s best offensive tutors during his decade-plus working with the Cleveland Browns.

Under several coaching and personnel changes at Chapel Hill in his final season, Maye’s counting stats took a step backward but the North Carolina native still threw for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and had a 63.3 completion percentage in 12 games.

Maye now joins a Patriots QB depth chart currently sporting Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe. While the Patriots clearly view Maye as the QB of the future, there is no guarantee the 21-year-old immediately steps into the starting role.

Patriots beat writers have reported the new regime in Foxboro entered this spring with the intention of signing a veteran QB and leaving the draft with a highly regarded QB prospect.

Barring a move back into the first round, New England will next select in the 2nd round on Friday night with the #34 overall pick.

USC QB Caleb Williams was drafted #1 overall by the Chicago Bears. LSU QB and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels went #2 to the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots currently hold the remaining draft picks with glaring needs at tackle and wide receiver still to be filled.

Round 2: 34th overall

Round 3: 68th overall

Round 4: 103rd overall

Round 5: 137th overall

Round 6: 180th overall

Round 6: 193rd overall

Round 7: 231st overall

