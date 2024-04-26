Here’s everything Drake Maye said about New England after the Patriots drafted him

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s officially Drake Maye time in New England.

The Patriots drafted the 21-year-old quarterback out of the University of North Carolina with the third pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Maye has been highly praised as a potentially franchise-altering player due to his elite arm strength, athleticism, and ability to pick up yards with his feet.

The Huntersville, North Carolina, native said becoming a member of the Patriots marks “one of the best nights of my life” and that he “can’t wait” to get up to Foxboro.

Maye, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year, answered many questions after he was selected by the Patriots and gushed about the Boston area, calling it the “best sports town” in America.

Maye also talked about being a great competitor and wanting to bring a winning culture back to New England.

Here’s everything else the young signal-caller told reporters:

Maye’s initial reaction to being drafted by the Patriots

“It’s one of the best nights of my life. I can’t wait to get up there, get started, and get to work.”

When Maye knew he was going to become a Patriot

“When I heard that phone ring right beside me. I kind of had the ring-down phone, the old-school phone right beside me at the draft. Once that rang – it rang real early, right at 10 minutes. Right when the Patriots were on the clock, I heard it start ringing. It was one of the moments I’ll remember forever, and I’ll cherish. I think my mom grabbed that phone and took it with her, so we’ll remember that forever.”

Who was with Maye on NFL Draft night

“I’ve got my three older brothers and three of my best friends. Even my oldest brother, Luke. He plays basketball overseas in Japan. He flew back yesterday and made it in for the trip. My two parents, my longtime girlfriend, and ten of my friends and family came up as a surprise yesterday. So, awesome night. I can’t wait. I know they’re excited. We’ve got a whole bunch of Patriots fans now, so we’re excited to see that.”

What stood out to Maye about the Patriots in the pre-draft process

“I think when I went on the 30 visit, just not only the history on the wall but just the motto in there. Work ethic, grind it out. The Patriots, it’s been a dynasty. It’s one of the best areas, the best sports towns; I think it’s the best in the country. I’m so looking forward to getting up there, getting to see it, getting to see Gillette Stadium, and just looking forward to that. I think that’s what Coach [Jerod] Mayo preaches. He’s such a player’s coach; I can see how all the guys are attracted to him. I look forward to playing for him and meeting everybody else.”

Patriots players Maye has spoken with

“I got to know, actually, Jacoby Brissett over the summer. Conor McDermott, I got to meet him at the Super Bowl. Then, who else on the Patriots? Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez], a little bit. I’m just excited to meet everybody else, and I can’t wait to get in that locker room. I remember walking through it, and they’ve got a basketball hoop in their locker room. I was shooting at it; that’s what I remember. So, I can’t wait to get up there, meet the rest of the guys and just kind of get going.”

Thoughts on Jacoby Brissett and New England’s QB room

“I met him through Sam Howell. He was with the Commanders. So, I was able to meet him through mutual friends. They’re great buddies, and Sam speaks so highly of him. So, I got to meet Jacoby, and I’m looking forward to getting in the same room again.”

Maye’s impression of Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt

“I got to meet Coach. We met for the first time at the formal interview at the Combine. He was asking the questions. Then, I went up there for the 30 visit, we went through some of the film, outside zone scheme. He likes to throw it around; he did some play action stuff with [Aaron] Rodgers back in the day in Green Bay, so I’m looking forward to being in that offense. I know they had a lot of success in the past, and just look forward to finding my way to best contribute to Pats Nation.”

Maye on NFL analysts who say the Patriots have the worst situation for a rookie QB

“I think they’re wrong. The defense last year held a lot of teams to low points, and I’m looking forward to helping in any way offensively, and just looking forward to be there with Coach [Jerod] Mayo in his first year – congrats to him – and I don’t think anybody’s saying that. I think, hopefully, we’ll find out this coming season. I’m going to work hard with the guys and prove them wrong.”

Maye on following in the footsteps of Tom Brady

“Tom Brady’s the G.O.A.T. It’s easy to say that. He’s the best that ever played this game. I’m not going to be Tom Brady. So, I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye, and from there, I’m just trying to learn from him, hopefully get to know him a little bit. Other than that, just try to soak it up, be a sponge and try to learn all I can from him. He’s the man of that town.”

What the Patriots talked about with Maye in his combine interview

“I think the first thing was you just get to know me, ask me some background questions, some family questions. The first time I talked to them was at the Combine. I didn’t do any Senior Bowl stuff or any of that. So, we were discussing background first, about my family, about my past two years, and they put me up on the board a little bit. We watched some tape, some good plays, I remember, and some of them were bad. So, they just kind of wanted to know my thought process, and I was just being honest up there. I remember drawing up a play that I think they put against Cover 2, and I drew up a play.

Maye’s bread-and-butter play when the game is on the line

“I think throwing up from over across the middle. I think I’ve got to see it well. I’m a big 6′5″ dude back there where it’s a seam shot. Big dig, in corner routes, corner post, anything across the middle of the field, I feel like I can make a throw, make all the throws. I’m excited to, if it’s not there, go make a play for myself. So, I’m looking forward to it and helping kind of expand that game into the NFL.”

Maye on feeding off outside noise

“I think control what I can control is the biggest thing. All the outside noise is part of the media trying to make headlines. The biggest thing for me is to worry about my play on the field, worry about how I am as a teammate in the locker room and a man in the community. So, that’s what I’m worried about. The only outside noise, I think, comes with my play on the field, and that’s what I can control.”

Maye believes he can elevate his teammates

“I think that’s a huge part of being a quarterback. You’re the face of the team. They look to you, and my responsibility is to get to know the guys personally. I think that’s the biggest thing: genuine relationships. That’s kind of what I feed off of. I get to know the guys truly because you may not be able to handle different guys the same way. One guy, you might be able to get on him a little bit, yell at him or be a little hard on him. I had some receivers that I could do that with, and some of the offensive linemen, it was more kind of gentle, friendly and just picking them up. So, just get to know the guys personally. I think that’s the biggest thing, and just be one of the guys. I think going in there as a top-three pick rookie, I think you kind of – just stay humble. Worry about my play on the field, winning games and that’s what I’m playing the game for. I love football, and I love winning. I think the biggest thing is that I hate losing. I hate losing in anything I do; it doesn’t matter what it is.”

What can Patriots fans expect from Maye when he arrives

“A competitor and a winner. I think those are the main things that come to mind. It doesn’t matter if I’m racing you out the door, or if we’re on the field competing. I think competing to win: that’s what Patriots Nation is about. That’s what they know how to do, and I’m ready to come in and do that.”

Maye on moving past the NFL Draft

“I think it’s a long process: preparing for the season, working out for the Combine, then Pro Day, then these visits. It’s an awesome experience, though. A lot of learning, a lot to get to know about the NFL, get to know about the league. I get to meet a lot of different people, a lot of awesome coaches and awesome players. But, I’m excited to get to rookie minicamp, get to know the fellow Patriots and just ready to get to Foxborough.”

What Maye needs to address before taking the field in New England

“I think the biggest thing I learned is just be myself. Don’t change for the NFL, don’t change for anybody that’s hating or downplaying me. Just be myself, be who I am. I’m not going to change. You’re getting Drake Maye; that’s who I am. Y’all are going to see it day in and day out. Maybe not as much as energy as sitting in those interview rooms like now, but it’s one of the best days of my life. I can’t thank Pats Nation enough and the front office and coaches for trusting me. I promise you won’t regret it, and I’m looking forward to it.”

