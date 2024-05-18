Local

Man, woman killed in crash in Manchester, NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Man, woman killed in crash in Manchester, NH MANCHESTER, NH - A man and woman on a motorcycle were killed Friday when police say a vehicle made a U-turn on Elm Street colliding with them. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance were dispatched to Elm Street in the area of Pearl Street at 8:20 p.m. for an accident involving a motorcycle with people trapped under a vehicle. The motorcycle operator, a 34-year-old man from Dunbarton, was transported to the Elliot Hospital Trauma Center and succumbed to injuries from the crash. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 38-year-old woman also from Dunbarton, died at the scene. Police say a 2021 Honda Accord operated by a 43-year-old man from Manchester had been traveling south on Elm Street and initiated a U-turn in the area of 1205 Elm Street. As the vehicle conducted the U-turn, it impacted a motorcycle traveling north on Elm St. The motor vehicle operator sustained no injuries. Portions of Elm Street were closed for several hours as investigators from the Manchester Police Accident Reconstruction Team worked on documenting the accident. The identities of the motorcycle operator and passenger are being withheld until proper next-of-kin notifications have been made. The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. If you have any information regarding this crash, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711. ©Jeffrey Hastings www.frameofmindphoto.com/news (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

