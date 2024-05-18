Man, woman killed in crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — Two people are dead after a motor vehicle and motorcycle crash in Manchester, NH on Friday evening.

Manchester Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of Elm Street & Pearl Street around 8:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that a 2021 Honda Accord being operated by a 43-year-old male had been traveling south on Elm Street and initiated a U-turn in the area of 1205 Elm Street. As the vehicle conducted the U-turn it hit a motorcycle that had been traveling north on Elm St.

The motorcycle operator, a 34-year-old male from Dunbarton, NH, and the passenger, a 38-year-old female also from Dunbarton sustained fatal injuries from the impact.

The 38-year-old female passenger was declared dead on the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the motor vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group