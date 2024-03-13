Local

MedFlight helicopter called after serious crash in Medfield

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

MEDFIELD, Mass — A MedFlight helicopter had to be called after a serious car crash in Medfield Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 27 and West Street around 1:00 p.m., according to Medfield Fire-Rescue.

Several emergency crews responded to the crash, including a Boston MedFlight helicopter, according to officials.

Medfield Fire-Rescue shared photos of the crunched and demolished vehicle on social media.

Boston 25 News is working to learn the extent of the injuries suffered in the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

