MedFlight helicopter called after serious crash in Medfield

MEDFIELD, Mass — A MedFlight helicopter had to be called after a serious car crash in Medfield Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 27 and West Street around 1:00 p.m., according to Medfield Fire-Rescue.

Several emergency crews responded to the crash, including a Boston MedFlight helicopter, according to officials.

Medfield Fire-Rescue shared photos of the crunched and demolished vehicle on social media.

1pm: Box 421 struck for a motor vehicle crash - Rte 27 @ West St. Car 1, Deputy, Car 3, A1, A2, Engine 2 to the scene; Engine 3, @FireMillis Engine 2 to the Landing Zone for @bostonmedflight. pic.twitter.com/evkvi8dqg5 — Medfield Fire-Rescue (@medfieldfd) March 13, 2024

Boston 25 News is working to learn the extent of the injuries suffered in the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

