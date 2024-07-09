Measles confirmed in New Hampshire resident, public urged to monitor for symptoms

CONCORD, N.H. — A cluster of measles cases linked to an international traveler in New England has grown as a New Hampshire resident now has the infection, state health officials said Tuesday.

And that New Hampshire resident, who was not vaccinated, visited several public places when they were infectious and could have transmitted measles to others, officials said.

The infection is likely the result of exposure to an international traveler with measles who visited Hanover in late June, state health officials said. It follows another confirmed infection in Vermont that is also linked to the international traveler.

The total number of individuals associated with this measles cluster is three, officials said Tuesday morning.

According to state health officials, anyone who was at the following locations on these dates and times may have been exposed:

• July 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Peppermint Patty’s, 25 Road Round the Lake, Grantham

• July 1, 5:30-11:30 p.m.: Sierra Trading Post, 200 South Main St., West Lebanon

• July 3, 9:00-11:30 a.m.: Dartmouth Co-op, 21 South Main St., Hanover

• July 5, 9:00am-12:30 p.m.: Dartmouth Co-op, 21 South Main Street, Hanover

• July 5, 11:45am-6:00 p.m.: ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care waiting room, 410 Miracle Mile, Lebanon

• July 6, 8:00-10:30 a.m.: ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care waiting room, 410 Miracle Mile, Lebanon

• July 6, 9:30am-July 7, 1 a.m.: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Emergency Department, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon

State health officials are urging anyone who visited the above locations to review their measles vaccination or immunity status.

Anyone who is not protected against measles from vaccination or previous infection or is unsure about their immunity status should contact the state Department of Health and Human Services at 603-271-4496 immediately.

“Depending on the date of potential exposure, individuals who are not protected and susceptible to measles may benefit from preventative treatment (vaccination or measles antibody injection) to lower their risk of developing measles,” state health officials said in their statement. “People who are severely immunocompromised, even if previously vaccinated against measles, may benefit from preventative antibody treatment because vaccination may not be as effective in these individuals.”

The public is urged to contact your healthcare provider to determine if treatment is recommended.

“Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement. “The 2-dose measles vaccine provides lifelong protection in most people, and it is the best protection against measles and complications of infection. Anybody who is not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider about completing the vaccine series.”

Measles is passed from person to person through the air when someone with the infection sneezes, coughs, or talks. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes several days before developing a body rash.

To prevent the possibility of spreading the virus, anyone who develops these symptoms should call their healthcare provider before going directly to a healthcare facility, officials said.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this confirmed infection can contact the state Department of Health and Human Services at 603-271-4496.

For more information about measles, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group