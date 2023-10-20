MBTA worker hospitalized after making contact with third rail at subway station

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority worker was hospitalized after he made contact with the third rail at a subway station early Friday, transit officials said.

The employee was working on Red Line tracks that run through North Quincy station when he dropped a wrench, causing his leg to come into contact with the third rail, according to the MBTA.

The T said the employee was “conscious and alert” when he was transported to Boston Medical Center with a minor burn injury to his leg.

The incident comes just days after the Federal Transit Administration resubmitted a correction action plan urging the transportation authority to take a slew of steps to mitigate safety risks.

In the action plan, FTA officials wrote, “MBTA executive leadership does not receive prioritized and actionable information related to safety risks or shortcomings in safety risk mitigations.”

The MBTA Safety Department and the Department of Public Utilities are investigating this latest incident along the Red Line.

