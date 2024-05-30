MBTA warns of ‘severe delays’ on Providence Line due to a vehicle near the tracks in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — The MBTA has warned commuter rail passengers about “severe delays” on the Providence Line due to an incident in Mansfield.

The T said a vehicle is on the right of way and trains can operate at reduced speed through a single track in the affected area.

Service in both directions on the Providence Line is affected, however, the MBTA says Stoughton Line trains are not impacted.

A passenger on board a passing train in Mansfield posted a photo of a car close to the tracks.

Someone crashed through the fence and on to the tracks in Mansfield. 😬 pic.twitter.com/j1Dnb3Tob7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 30, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

