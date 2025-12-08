MBTA shares inside look at signal upgrades aimed at better service reliability

BOSTON — The MBTA has suspended Green Line service for 15 days to replace overhead wiring, while also upgrading the signal system for the Red and Orange Lines.

The signal system upgrade involves replacing the outdated analog system from the early 70s with a modern digital system, funded by a $295 million grant received in 2018.

“We’re trying to give you a world-class transit system, and this is a step in that direction,” said Joe Buonopane, Director of Signals at the MBTA.

The MBTA’s signal system upgrade aims to improve service reliability and reduce manual labor. The new digital system replaces the old analog system, which had become obsolete and difficult to repair due to a lack of available parts.

Tom Melanson, Deputy Director of Signals Engineering, explained that the upgrade includes vital processors that regulate train speed and ensure safe operations. These processors provide redundancy with normal and standby units to maintain service during failures.

Despite the upgrade, signal-related delays may not be completely eliminated. The new system can detect issues like low signals but still requires crews to address physical problems such as broken wires.

During service suspensions for the upgrade, crews are also performing maintenance tasks like cleaning and sign replacement in closed stations.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

