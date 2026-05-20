MBTA seeking help in search for man wanted for violent behavior on Orange Line

BOSTON — The MBTA is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for frightening passengers on the Orange Line.

According to transit police, the incident occurred back on Friday, May 8, around 5 p.m., when a man aboard the Orange Line train near Jackson Square was frightening passengers with “anti-social behavior.”

ID sought: 5/8 5PM OL train Jackson Sq. SP frightens passengers w/anti social violent behavior. Kicks train window out/unprovoked assaults female& scurries away. Recognize him? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. U can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/3rOFUUsRPC — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 20, 2026

Police say that the man began to kick in the windows of the train and then assaulted a woman.

He was seen wearing a brown coat with a blue shirt, a grey hat, and denim jeans.

Transit police ask that anyone with information contact them at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group