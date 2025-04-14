MBTA to run special commuter rail trains to Gillette Stadium for 2025 concert series

FOXBORO, Mass. — Concertgoers traveling to Gillette Stadium this summer won’t have to bear the drive down Route 1. Instead, they’ll have the option to kick their feet up and ride the rails.

The MBTA announced Monday it will operate special event commuter rail trains for several concerts at Gillette Stadium this summer.

AC/DC Power Up Tour (May 4) *

Service from Boston and Providence

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour (May 12)

Service only from Boston

Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour (May 31) *

Service from Boston and Providence

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour (June 10 & June 11)

Service only from Boston

George Strait Stadium Tour (June 21) *

Service from Boston and Providence

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour (July 15 & July 16)

Service only from Boston

Morgan Wallen I’m The Problem Tour (Aug. 22 & Aug. 23 * )

) Service from Boston and Providence

The Boston event trains will depart from South Station and make stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at the Foxboro Station. The Providence trains will depart from Providence Station and make stops in Attleboro and Mansfield at Foxboro Station.

Train tickets will go on sale two weeks before each show. Tickets will be sold separately. Regular Commuter Rail tickets will not be accepted.

