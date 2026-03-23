MBTA restores bus service to beyond pre-COVID level

BOSTON — The MBTA is announcing service updates that will begin bus service at pre-COVID levels and increase subway frequency.

Subway Updates:

Orange Line: The frequency of trains is increasing all week due to continued track and procedure improvements.

Red Line: The frequency of trains is increasing during weekdays due to continued track and procedure improvements.

Starting around 8 p.m. each evening, riders should budget an additional 10 – 15 minutes of travel time if traveling between JFK/UMass and Ashmont and Braintree due to work at Columbia Junction. Work is anticipated to be completed at the end of April. These efforts will improve the overall reliability of the Red Line.

Blue Line: Trip times will shift slightly to improve weekday reliability.

Green Line: Trip times will shift slightly to improve reliability every day on the B and E Branches and weekdays on the C Branch.

The changes will go into effect on April 5.

“People rely on the MBTA every day to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments and many of our incredible businesses,” said Governor Healey. “Riders deserve service that is frequent and reliable. With bus service now exceeding pre-pandemic levels and more frequent subway trains, riders will see shorter wait times and more dependable trips across the system.

Bus Updates

The Better Bus Project, will continue to implement quarterly service improvements. This season, 37 bus routes across the system will see service increases, and two routes will be upgraded to operate every 15 minutes or better. These improvements allow the MBTA to offer service at a level beyond Winter 2020 service levels. The MBTA is proud to offer more equitable service and options for transit-dependent riders.

Route 85 and CT2. These two routes will be consolidated and called Route 85 beginning April 5. All trips will extend to Assembly. All stops between Assembly and Ruggles on Route 85 will be served.

Route 9 and SL2: These routes will become ‘Frequent Bus Routes’ and can be expected to run every 15 minutes or better on all days.

Routes 16, 24, 42, 96, 101, 220, 455: Frequency will increase.

Route 87: All trips will extend to Arlington Center, going beyond Clarendon Hill. This makes service simpler, easier to use, and provides new evening and Sunday service along Broadway in Arlington

Routes 40 and 50: The evening and Sunday combined 40/50 route will be replaced with more individual Route 40 and Route 50 service. Hours of service will increase on both routes every day of the week.

Route 226: New Sunday service between Braintree and Columbian Square in Weymouth begins.

Route 350: All trips will serve Burlington Mall Road. This provides more service to the Burlington Mall, Lahey Hospital, Wegmans, and other retail and medical destinations.

Route 714 and 716: A one-year service pilot to expand service on Routes 714 and 716 begins. Select Route 714 trips extend to Nantasket Junction. New Sunday service begins on Route 716. Seasonal weekend service to Houghton’s Pond will return on Route 716 beginning Saturday, May 23, 2026.

SL1: Earlier trips will depart at 5:30 AM from both South Station and Logan Airport on weekdays and from South Station on Saturdays.

“With more bus service than before the pandemic and increased subway frequency, we are continuing to make the MBTA a system that people can rely on and want to use,” said Interim Secretary and General Manager Phillip Eng.

For more 2026 spring service changes, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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