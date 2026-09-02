MBTA planning to issue RFP for platform screen door pilot

BOSTON — The MBTA is planning to use feedback and comments from the industry to develop and issue an RFP this fall for a pilot program at a yet-to-be-determined Orange Line or Red Line station to observe and evaluate transit station platform screen doors.

Safety at MBTA stations across the city has been a topic of conversation following the death of a 19-year-old who fell onto the third rail while attempting to help his girlfriend, who also fell onto the tracks last Saturday during Caribbean Fest.

“The pilot will be used to observe a platform barrier’s integration with MBTA infrastructure and evaluate the capabilities and operational effectiveness of such a barrier in the subway system,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

A request for funding will be included in the upcoming capital investments cycle, the spokesperson said.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The only known system with full-height platform screen doors is the Las Vegas Monorail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group