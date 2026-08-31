Young man dies rescuing girlfriend from MBTA tracks, family calls for safety upgrades

BOSTON — A family is mourning the loss of their brother who died trying to rescue his girlfriend who had fallen onto the tracks at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station on Saturday.

Paige Wright is still coming to terms with the sudden and tragic loss of her brother, Frankey Wright Jr.

“He’s just a kid at heart. I mean, he was a kid. It’s just unfortunate,” Wright said. “He just loved his family a lot and his friends. He would do anything for them.”

Wright said her 19-year-old brother was heading to the Caribbean festival with his girlfriend Saturday afternoon, taking the train for the first time.

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Father says teen was trying to save his girlfriend when he fell at Forest Hills Station

Transit police say the woman, identified by Wright as her brother’s girlfriend, lost her balance, falling on the platform near the yellow warning strip.

Officials say he tried to help her back on her feet, but she then fell backward onto the empty tracks.

He tried helping her but then fell onto the tracks himself, landing on the electrified third rail.

Frankey Wright Jr. did not survive.

His girlfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old’s family says this never should’ve happened, and more safety precautions are needed at MBTA stations.

“This was just so unfortunate and just honestly, it shouldn’t happen to anybody else. There should have been something there to save him,” Wright said.

Wright said her brother had an incredibly creative imagination, and worked as a designer, making and selling jeans.

Though, most importantly, Wright said her brother was selfless and honorable in everything that he did.

“He created honestly the most beautiful of things,” Wright said. “We were all really proud of him, seeing him create things in the world and get something from it, that was his joy.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family lay Frankey to rest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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