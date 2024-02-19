MBTA: ‘Multiple’ Green Line branch closures set starting Tuesday through March 8

BOSTON — There will be “multiple” Green Line branch closures from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Friday, March 8, the MBTA said.

“Travel alternatives during this time include a combination of free accessible shuttle buses and fare-free bus and Commuter Rail options,” the MBTA said on its website.

“Transit Ambassadors and other MBTA personnel will be available to assist riders throughout the Green Line. Riders should plan for extra travel time during these closures,” the MBTA advised.

The MBTA offered the following information on the closures:

Green Line B: No trains between Copley and Babcock St

Shuttles are available between Copley and Babcock St.

An accessible van will be available during weekdays only.

The 57 bus is free to ride between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner.

The bus will not stop at Blandford St. Please follow signs to BU East instead.

Commuter Rail is fare-free between Lansdowne, Back Bay, and South Station.

Green Line C: No trains between Copley and Cleveland Circle

Shuttles are available between Copley and Cleveland Circle.

No shuttles at Saint Mary’s St, Kent St, or Brandon Hall.

Green Line D: No trains between Copley and Brookline Hills

Shuttles are available between Copley and Brookline Hills.

An accessible van will be available during weekdays only.

No fares will be collected from riders traveling west from Brookline Hills.

will run between Union Sq and Government Center on a loop.

Green Line E has regular service and will make all downtown stops, as well as all stops to Heath St.

Riders should anticipate longer waits between Government Center and Copley.

No fares will be collected at Copley.

Orange Line is a good alternative for service downtown.

Back Bay station is fare-free.

Also, the 9 and 39 bus stops on Huntington Ave at Forsyth Way move to 465 Huntington Ave in front of the Museum of Fine Arts, the MBTA noted.

