MBTA launching new pilot programs to make public transportation more affordable

BELMONT, Mass. — The MBTA is rolling out three new pilot programs aimed at lowering costs and improving access for riders across Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey is expected to formally announce the initiatives Tuesday morning, highlighting efforts to make public transportation more affordable and easier to use for commuters, families, and seniors.

Among the biggest changes is an expanded two-hour transfer window that will allow riders to make virtually unlimited transfers on the subway, bus, and ferry systems while paying only the highest fare incurred during a two-hour period. Riders must use the same payment method for each trip to qualify. The program is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1.

The MBTA is also eliminating higher-premium fares on most express bus routes. Starting Sept. 1, riders will pay the standard local bus fare of $1.70, or 85 cents for reduced-fare customers, regardless of the bus route. The change does not apply to the Silver Line routes SL1, SL2, SL3, SLW, and Route 1.

A third pilot program will provide free MBTA fares for Massachusetts residents age 75 and older who no longer drive. Transportation officials say details on eligibility and enrollment will be released later this fall, along with the program’s start date.

State leaders say the initiatives are designed to expand access to public transportation, reduce costs for frequent riders, and encourage more residents to use transit options statewide.

Governor Healey is scheduled to meet riders at the Belmont Commuter Rail station before traveling into downtown Boston to discuss the new programs.

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