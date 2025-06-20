MBTA launches pop-up of Summer Music Series

BOSTON — The MBTA announced the launch of its Summer Music Series season back on Monday, June 16.

In an effort to liven up the days and commutes of riders, musicians, either current or past graduates of the Berklee College of Music, will perform live at surprise pop-ups throughout the MBTA system on weekday evening rush hour periods through the end of this month.

“Every day, we work to make our public transit system not just safe, reliable, and accessible — but a place where people feel welcomed and cared for,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The Summer Music Series brings moments of joy and light into riders’ daily lives, showcasing the incredible talent of local musicians while turning an ordinary trip into something uplifting. Music has a way of reaching people, offering comfort, hope, and connection — and through this series, we’re not only enriching personal wellbeing, but strengthening our communities and protecting our environment.”

The series of pop-up music is also another way that the MBTA is saying ‘thank you’ to their riders. Past efforts include:

Providing holiday music at stations

During the hottest days of summer, handing out more than 3,000 frozen slushies to riders

During the coldest months of winter, providing more than 5,000 hand warmers

And as the T closed out the historic Track Improvement Program, eliminating more than 200 slow zones, the MBTA celebrated with its riders by handing out its popular Track Improvement stickers

Musicians like Cellist Celia Sieckert, Guitarist Joe Sabourin, Bassist Louis Stringer, Guitarist Santiago Lopez, Guitarist Toby Stone, and Singer Maeve Chiarella, as well as The Hopeless Romantics, will all be performing outside of stations.

