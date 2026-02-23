MBTA GM Philip Eng provides update on storm impacts for riders

Amid the fury of Monday’s winter storm, MBTA General Manager Philip Eng joined Boston 25 News to reveal the behind-the-scenes efforts to keep Boston’s public transit running safely.

With reduced service schedules and proactive measures, the MBTA is prioritizing commuter safety and operational resilience.

“We’ll have some decisions to make on whether or not we need to continue or reduce service tomorrow. It all depends on how long this storm is. It came in later than anticipated, so it will run later through the day today. So that will all be decided as this storm continues along and we’ll see the accumulations and just the amount of time that’s required to clean up," Eng detailed.

“I wanna remind riders that they should be cautious even when the storm ends, there’s gonna be significant cleanup and time needed for that, not only for the MBTA, but for transportation providers, for emergency responders and municipalities. They really should check the website for alerts," Eng went on to explain.

