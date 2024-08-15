MBTA ferry service might be delayed due to whale in Boston Harbor

MBTA Ferry service could be delayed because of whale traffic.

A 2-year-old humpback whale is currently spending time in Boston Harbor. The whale was first spotted two weeks ago.

Delays will happen on the Lynn, Hingham/Hull, and Winthrop/Quincy ferries, the MBTA said. Ferries must slow to 11.5 mph when near whales and must avoid being within 100 feet of them.

For smaller boats, they must be at least 500 feet away from the whales. Experts say boaters should look for blows, spouts, or bubbles.

Ferry service may experience minor delays through tomorrow, August 15, due to the presence of a juvenile humpback whale in Boston Harbor. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 14, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group