BOSTON — The MBTA is displaying a mockup of their next-generation new Green Line Train.

The type 10 Green Line train is located on City Hall Plaza and will eventually replace the existing fleet of Green Line cars.

Current Green Line trolleys hold about 150 passengers per car and the new ones will hold nearly 300.

The MBTA says the new trains are 50% larger than the existing fleet.

The new train is a low-floor for easier boarding and alighting for all riders. According to the MBTA, once the existing fleet is fully retired, they will be able to raise platforms along with the Green Line to provide level boarding (similar to Red, Orange, and Blue lines).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 MBTA displaying mock new Green Line train in City Hall Plaza MBTA displaying mock new Green Line train in City Hall Plaza

New cars will also have four seating areas for wheeled mobility devices.

The plan is to have 102 new cars up and running by 2027 with the first four pilot cars launching in the spring of 2026.

The MBTA is asking for commuter feedback. The display at City Hall Plaza is open to the public on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the link here.

Sneak a peek of the new Green Line Type 10 vehicle mockup. Future cars will be 100% low floor, longer, & with greater capacity to carry more riders on their travels. Watch Sr Dir of Vehicle Engineering Bill Wolfgang for a preview of our future Green Line cars.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/HhLoAdv0QQ — MBTA (@MBTA) October 29, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

