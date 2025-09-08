MBTA cracks down on fare evasion, deploys enforcement teams to T stops across city

The MBTA has initiated a crackdown on fare evasion at T stops across Boston, deploying workers in blue shirts to issue warnings and fines to offenders.

The crackdown aims to address the significant revenue losses the MBTA faces due to fare evasion, which was estimated at $26 million annually back in 2019.

Starting today, 16 fare engagement representatives will be stationed at various T stops to enforce the new measures.

“I mean, I think it’s fair. Everybody has to pay for it, so there’s no exceptions,” said T rider Allison Lafferty, supporting the MBTA’s new enforcement efforts.

T rider like Thompson expressed skepticism, saying, “It’s definitely too much, as you see now there’s nobody standing here. You’re going to spend more resources trying to enforce it, I think that’s a loss at the end of the day.”

The enforcement strategy involves issuing a formal warning for the first offense, followed by fines of $50 for the next three offenses within three years.

Subsequent offenses will have a $100 fine.

The initiative comes after fare evaders were captured on camera at the Back Bay station, exploiting a delay in gate closure to avoid paying. This has prompted the MBTA to take action to ensure all riders pay their fair share.

The MBTA estimated losing up to $26 million each year to fare evasion back in 2019.

That included up to $6 million on buses and subways and up to $20 million on the commuter rail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group