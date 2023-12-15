MBTA Commuter Rail service returning to Lynn ahead of schedule

LYNN, Mass — Commuters on the North Shore will soon be able to ride the rails again.

The MBTA’s Commuter Rail service will pull into Lynn this Monday, December 18, nine months ahead of the transit organization’s initial self-imposed date. Service will be up and running between Lynn Station and North Station every 30 minutes Monday through Friday and every hour on the weekends.

The MBTA says the updated work was able to be completed ahead of schedule due to a new interim platform design that could be completed quickly and safely.

“We are pleased to open the Lynn Interim Station on December 18. The MBTA is proud to be a vital partner to Lynn’s bright economic future and the community’s local businesses and residents,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “By ensuring Lynn is connected to Boston and other major cities, it increases job opportunities, access to essential services, and the vibrancy of its downtown area. Through the acceleration of bringing service back to Lynn, we are reconnecting communities and the public we serve, and I thank the MBTA team, contractor crews, and our partners at Keolis for their hard work.”

The Lynn Station was closed on October 1, 2022 due to safety concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

