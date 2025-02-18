MBTA Commuter Rail riders experiencing delays due to extreme weather conditions

BOSTON — MBTA Commuter Rail riders north of Boston are dealing with delays and cancellations as the region is in the grips of intense cold and strong winds.

Trains on the Newburyport/Rockport, Haverhill, Lowell, and Fitchburg are all impacted, a spokesperson with Keolis told Boston 25 News. Some trains to and from North Station are being replaced by shuttle buses.

“Recent extreme weather conditions are impacting locomotives, causing an equipment shortage on the north side of the system,” a Keolis spokesperson said. “Trains traveling to and from South Station are not impacted at this time.”

Riders were asked to keep an eye on the MBTA Commuter Rail X page for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

