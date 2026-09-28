MBTA buses to begin using cameras to catch drivers blocking stops, bus lanes

BOSTON — The MBTA is rolling out a new tool to crack down on drivers who block bus stops and bus lanes.

Beginning this week, cameras mounted on MBTA buses will record vehicles parked or stopped illegally in designated bus stops and bus lanes in Roxbury, the South End, Chinatown, and Downtown Boston.

Drivers caught violating the rules will receive warning notices through the end of 2026.

Starting January. 1, drivers will face fines for violations captured by the cameras.

Parking in a bus stop carries an automatic $100 fine.

Drivers caught blocking a bus lane will receive a $25 ticket for a first offense, with fines increasing to as much as $125 for four or more violations.

Transit officials say the enforcement effort is intended to keep bus lanes and stops clear, helping buses move more efficiently and making service more reliable for riders.

The pilot program focuses on some of Boston’s busiest transit corridors, where improperly parked vehicles can cause delays and disrupt bus operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group