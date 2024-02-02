MBTA bus pilot program to end as Mayor Wu seeks more funding to keep it fare free

BOSTON — The # 23 bus is just one of THREE free MBTA buses that Malikah Brown uses regularly.

“Yes, I do take the 23, 28 and 29 buses all the time,” said Malikah Brown of Dorchester.

Those free bus routes run through Roxbury, Mattapan, and Dorchester.

The fact they are free and have been for two years, part of a pilot program, is something she’s come to rely on.

“Honestly, it’s the best thing they provide for the customers that do take the public transportation,” said Brown.

But as of March 1st, the funding for this pilot program runs out.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has pledged to find more money to keep them fare-free.

“It’s good they should keep doing it. Why not? The T always breaks down and we never get anywhere on time they should keep these free buses,” said Will Gray from Dorchester, who is a frequent bus 23 rider.

Meanwhile, the MBTA and the state are moving ahead with a plan to create a subsidized fare system for low-income riders.

“Low-income fares are a really important tool to make sure we are lowering the barriers of access for low-income folks,” said Jarred Johnson who is the Executive Director of TransitMatters a transportation advocacy group.

Johnson says even if free fares don’t stay studies show lower fares do make a difference.

“Whenever folks had access to half priced fares they were going to the doctor more often they were going to job interviews more,” said Johnson.

Those who qualify would get 50% off current T fares. So far, the state has set aside 45 million for the low income fare program in the budget.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

