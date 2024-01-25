MBTA plans to launch new low-income fare program

BOSTON — In an effort to make the MBTA more accessible, the transit organization is planning to launch a new program for riders with low incomes.

The program will provide discounted fares through Governor Maura Healey’s new state budget; which allocated $5 million for the MBTA.

This program will apply on the Commuter Rail, unlocking affordability for residents along those corridors and in the Gateway Cities, and would apply to the MBTA paratransit customers on the RIDE, cutting the price for ADA trips in half for eligible riders.

“We are incredibly excited about this program, which will make a difference in the lives of residents across the state and provide greater affordability, opportunity, and access to all MBTA service for residents as they travel throughout the week,” says Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “This underscores the bold vision and commitment of the Healey-Driscoll Administration to deliver equitable, reliable, and resilient transportation in a big way.”

The proposal will now go to the MBTA Board of Governors where if it is approved, will go into effect in the spring or summer of 2024.

The MBTA estimates the cost of the program to be between $52-62 million.

“According to prior research, riders with low income would be expected to take 30% more trips with a reduced fare, significantly increasing mobility while saving on transportation costs,” the MBTA said in a statement. “More than 60,000 riders are expected to qualify for and enroll in the program, which is expected to result in 7 million more trips per year.”

Eight public meetings will be held in January and February 2024.

The MBTA says there are two other proposed fare changes on the table too:

- Replacing “Change Tickets” with CharlieCards: The issuance of paper CharlieTickets with stored value as change (a “Change Ticket”) will be phased out. This is due to limitations in the fare collection technology. Riders are encouraged to load stored value on plastic CharlieCards.

- Permanently expanding the $10 Weekend Commuter Rail Pass to include federal holidays: The $10 Weekend Commuter Rail Pass would include federal holidays. This pass allows for unlimited Commuter Rail trips on all three days of federal holiday weekends. For federal holidays that are observed mid-week, passengers can purchase a $10 Holiday Pass for that day.

