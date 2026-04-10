Family escapes home after massive fire in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A family was able to escape as a fire tore through a home in Bridge early Friday morning.

The fire is on Crescent Street, just behind the police department.

According to officials, three people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but a quick-thinking bystander spotted the flames, called 911, and a police officer rushed in to get everyone out safely.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from blocks away as firefighters from multiple departments worked to contain the blaze.

The roof has completely collapsed, debris is scattered across the property, and crews are using a tractor to clear the wreckage.

At least two ladder trucks remain raised over the home as firefighters continue to knock down hot spots.

When crews first arrived, the roof and several cars in the front yard were already engulfed in flames.

The chief also confirmed that gas tanks inside the garage exploded during the fire, which explains the loud boom heard by nearby residents.

There are no injuries to report, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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