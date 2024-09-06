MBTA begins 24-day shutdown for part of Red Line, shuttle buses replace service

BOSTON — Starting on Friday, service on part of the MBTA’s Red Line is shut down for 24 days for track work.

Red Line service will have service suspected between JFK/UMass and Broadway every day from September 6 to September 29.

Riders will have to use a free shuttle bus service that will make stops at Braintree, Quincy Adams, Quincy Center, Wollaston, North Quincy, and Ashmont for connections to further Red Line subway service.

The track work will allow crews to repair 18 miles of track between JFK/UMass and Braintree, resulting in the removal of over 20 speed restrictions and improving round-trip Braintree Branch travel times by as much as 24 minutes.

”These track improvements will also lay the groundwork for the MBTA’s goal of raising current Red Line train speeds above current speeds where possible,” the MBTA said.

Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail line trains, which run adjacent to the Red Line, will also be replaced with shuttle bus service between South Station and Braintree during the weekends of September 7 – 8 and September 14 – 15.

The closure is expected to last until September 29.

