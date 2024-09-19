MBTA announces service changes for October

BOSTON — The MBTA has announced service changes for October on the Mattapan, Green, and Orange lines as they continue to work on maintaining their infrastructure and improving reliability across the system.

The service changes are as follows:

Mattapan Line:

Mattapan Line service will be suspended between Mattapan and Ashmont during the following days and times:

Beginning at approximately 11:30 p.m. through the end of service each day from September 22 – 26.

Beginning at approximately 11:30 p.m. through the end of service each day from September 30 – October 3.

Beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. through the end of service on October 4.

The weekend of October 5 – 6.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Mattapan and Ashmont.

This service change is in place to perform routine track maintenance along the line. Routine track maintenance prevents possible speed restrictions from manifesting.

On the Green Line:

Green Line D branch service will be suspended during the following weekends in the following locations:

October 5 – 6:

Between Kenmore and Newton Highlands.



Free and accessible shuttle bus service will make stops between Kenmore and Newton Highlands.



Riders should also note that fare gates will be open at Riverside and fares will not be charged onboard trolleys between Riverside and Newton Highlands.



Riders do not need to tap when boarding these trolleys during this weekend.

October 19 – 20:

Between Riverside and Brookline Hills.



Free and accessible shuttle bus service will make stops between Riverside and Brookline Hills.



These weekend service changes are in place to perform signal work along the D Branch. Accessibility upgrade work will also be advanced at Waban, Eliot, Beaconsfield, and Chestnut Hill.

On the Orange Line:

Orange Line service will be suspended in the following areas during the following dates. Riders can find complete information soon at mbta.com/OrangeLine. Alternate service options are below:

October 8 – 11, October 15 – 20:

Between Forest Hills and Back Bay.



Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Forest Hills and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line.



Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

October 12 – 14:

Between Forest Hills and North Station



Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Forest Hills and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line.



Riders should note that there will be no shuttle bus service between Back Bay and North Station. Riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley for travel through the downtown area. The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate anticipated increases in ridership.

Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

These service changes are in place to perform necessary work as part of the Track Improvement Program. The Track Improvement Program will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more.

Orange Line service will be suspended between Oak Grove and Ruggles during the weekend of October 26 – 27:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Oak Grove and North Station. Free and accessible shuttle buses will also make stops between Ruggles and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line.



Riders should note that there will be no shuttle bus service between North Station and Back Bay. Riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley for travel through the downtown area. The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate anticipated increases in ridership.



Fare gates will be open for free service at Ruggles and Copley.



Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between South Station and Forest Hills as well as fare-free service between Oak Grove and North Station.

This service change is in place to perform necessary work as part of the Track Improvement Program, which is taking place between Oak Grove and North Station. The Track Improvement Program will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more. This weekend service change is extended to Ruggles to accommodate critical signal work between Back Bay and Ruggles.

Orange Line service will be suspended between Oak Grove and North Station from October 28 – November 1:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Oak Grove and North Station.

Riders are also encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service between Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

This service change is in place to perform necessary work as part of the Track Improvement Program, which is taking place between Oak Grove and North Station. The Track Improvement Program will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more.

“The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service, the MBTA said in a release. “We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system,” they added.

For more information on service changes, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group