MBTA alert: Riders warned of upcoming service changes on subway, commuter rail lines

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority on Wednesday announced multiple service changes in March, impacting a heavily-traveled subway line and multiple commuter rail lines.

Red Line

Ahead of the March changes, the MBTA also reminded riders that rescheduled signal upgrade and modernization work on the Red Line will take place this weekend.

The following service suspension will take place on Feb. 21 – 22:

Red Line service will be suspended between Broadway and Ashmont.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate to all stations between Broadway, JFK/UMass, and Ashmont.

Regular train service will operate between JFK/UMass and Braintree.

There will be free fares with the fare gates open at Broadway and JFK/UMass.

Riders are encouraged to use the Fall River/New Bedford, Kingston, and Greenbush (Old Colony) Commuter Rail lines for fare-free service between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station. Commuter Rail schedules are available at mbta.com/CR.

Accessible van service will be available between Broadway and Ashmont. Accessible vans can be requested by MBTA personnel or by a station call box.

Riders using shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Ashmont should budget at least an additional 40 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

Orange Line

The Orange Line will also undergo signal upgrade and modernization work between Feb. 28 and March 8.

The following service suspension will take place:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. The trip between Forest Hills and Back Bay on the Commuter Rail is approximately 10 minutes.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should budget at least an additional 30 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, and Newburyport/Rockport lines

The MBTA will also perform work during select weekends in March as part of the “North Station Terminal Area Signal System Improvement Project,” impacting four lines north of Boston.

This project is replacing the obsolete signal system that controls the movement of commuter rail and Amtrak trains in and out of North Station with a state-of-the-art microprocessor system that requires less maintenance and reduces failures and train delays, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA says that the area where work is taking place is a complex network of tracks and switches that connect the station tracks at North Station, five major commuter rail lines, and the Boston engine terminal, where trains are stored and maintained.

The service suspensions will take place during the weekends of Feb. 21 – 22, Feb. 28 – March 1, March 7 – 8, March 21 – 22, and March 28 – 29.

What commuter rail riders need to know:

Fitchburg Line service will be suspended between North Station and Porter.

will be suspended between North Station and Porter. Passengers can instead utilize the Red Line subway service to and from Porter for alternate connections.

Riders traveling to/from North Station should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Porter should budget at least 20 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.

Haverhill Line service will be suspended between North Station and Oak Grove.

will be suspended between North Station and Oak Grove. Passengers can instead utilize Orange Line subway service as an alternative between each station.

Riders using the Orange Line should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Oak Grove should budget at least 10 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.

Lowell Line service will be suspended between North Station and Anderson/Woburn.

will be suspended between North Station and Anderson/Woburn. Free and accessible local shuttle buses will operate between each station.

Free and accessible express shuttle buses will operate directly between North Station and Anderson/Woburn.

Regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased for service beyond Anderson/Woburn.

Riders using the shuttle buses should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Anderson/Woburn should budget up to 15 minutes additional travel on the express shuttle and up to 40 minutes additional travel on the local shuttle.

Newburyport/Rockport Line service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott.

service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott. Free and accessible local shuttle buses will operate between each station.

Free and accessible express shuttle buses will operate directly between North Station and Swampscott.

Regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased for service beyond Swampscott.

Riders using shuttle buses should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Swampscott should budget up to 40 minutes additional travel on the express shuttle and up to 70 minutes additional travel on the local shuttle.

Note: The last outbound trip of the night will also serve Salem and Beverly Depot. There will be no train connections at Beverly Depot.

A dedicated diversion schedule is available on MBTA.com/CR.

