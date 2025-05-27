Mayor’s ‘Gulf of Weymouth’ shirts turn into successful fundraiser

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — What started joke on social media is now raising thousands of dollars in honor of a father and son who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In February, Weymouth Mayor Bob Hedlund shared images online featuring t-shirts with the slogan “Gulf of Weymouth,” saying he would change the name of Hingham Bay to the Gulf of Weymouth.

The playful joke came as President Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Hedlund created the “Gulf of Weymouth” t-shirts, and now the effort has raised $7,000 so far.

The money will now go to a new granite memorial honoring Richard B. Fitzgibbons Jr. and his son, Richard B. Fitzgibbons III, both of whom were killed in the Vietnam War.

The Granite Memorial will be placed at Libby Field.

